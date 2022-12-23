Armenia skipping trilateral meeting in Moscow - last-minute decision, Russian FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. At the last moment, the Armenian side refused to participate in the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers with Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Trend reports.

"We agreed to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on our territory to continue discussions on a peace treaty, we were preparing for this event, but, unfortunately, at the last moment, our Armenian colleagues refused to come to Moscow," Lavrov said.

He noted that the Armenian side didn't attend the meeting due to the ongoing issues with the Lachin corridor.

"It's a pity that such an opportunity was missed," he said.

Lavrov noted that, nevertheless, today, the [Russian and Azerbaijani] sides will be happy to discuss the tasks that Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia face in accordance with the decisions of the presidents of the two countries and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

"Four trilateral statements have been approved, work on them is underway, but, of course, I would like to speed it up. Whatever issues arise on the ground, I am convinced that it is all the more necessary to meet regularly, negotiate, strengthen trust and create the base for those issues to be settled," Lavrov added.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs was scheduled for today, however, Yerevan refused to participate, the Russian MFA said.

Since the beginning of the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area, the Armenians on social media, as well as the Armenian media have been spreading fake news about the alleged "blockade" of Khankendi.

One recent fake has to do with "food deficit" in the city, which is another fake, this time echoed by Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan, who said recently that a food deficit allegedly began in Karabakh "because of the blocking" of the Lachin road.

Accusing Azerbaijan of the "blockade", Pashinyan claims that the humanitarian situation in Karabakh remains extremely tense, although every day, sometimes several times a day, supply vehicles, humanitarian convoys, and ambulances pass along the same road, and there are many photos and videos confirming this.