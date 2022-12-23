Turkish delegation visits military units of Azerbaijani Air Force (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The 13th staff talks between representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces continue in line with the 2022 bilateral military cooperation program between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation visited the military units of the Azerbaijan Air Force in accordance with the plan. The guests were briefed on military units’ establishment history and activities, as well as combat path during the first and second Karabakh war.

Then the Turkish delegation was informed about combat equipment and aircraft available in the armament of the military units.