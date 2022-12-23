Not Azerbaijan's or Russia's fault agreement on environmental monitoring failed – Lavrov (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The agreement on environmental monitoring failed, yet it is neither Azerbaijan's nor Russia's fault, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, held today in Moscow, Trend reports.

“Around 10 days ago, an agreement on the visit of environmental activists to one of the mines in Karabakh was reached through the mediation efforts of Russian peacekeepers. To our great regret, this agreement fell through,” he said.