Uzbek president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. On December 24, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the head of state on his birthday, and wished him success in his activities for the welfare of the people of Azerbaijan and the best of health.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of Uzbekistan for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides noted that the bilateral friendly and brotherly relations have successfully developed this year as well, and emphasized the role of high-level reciprocal visits, including the three visits of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan this year, in strengthening the bilateral ties. The presidents hailed the implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.