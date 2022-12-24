Kazakh president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wished him good health and new successes in his high state activities.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his attention and congratulations.

The Kazakh President expressed his firm commitment to the course of further development of the cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership.

The heads of state highly appreciated the progress of the implementation of the previously reached agreements on the deepening of mutual trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian activities.