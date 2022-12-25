We strongly reject unfounded statement of Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. We strongly reject the unfounded statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated December 24, 2022, which distorts the views expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan during his meeting with the Community of Western Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry says that Azerbaijan is not interested in peace and stability in the region and violates international law, which is nothing, but hypocrisy.

"We would like to remind the Armenian side that, despite the fact that the territories of Azerbaijan were occupied by Armenia for 30 years, hundreds of thousands of people were expelled from our territories, and massacres were committed, for 25 years the Azerbaijani side remained committed to the negotiation process for a peaceful settlement of the conflict with Armenia. Despite the complete victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and the liberation of territories from occupation, it was the Azerbaijani side that proposed signing a peace treaty with Armenia.

The opinion that Azerbaijan is violating the Prague and Sochi agreements and hindering the peace process is just as unfounded. It should be noted that despite the agreement to discuss and resolve all problematic issues in the Prague and Sochi agreements on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, the Armenian side not only did not renounce its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, but, as can be seen from the situation around Lachin road, continues its interventions against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the fact that the Armenian side put forward conditions that prevented the leaders' meeting in Brussels in December, including the refusal of the foreign minister to go to the Moscow meeting on December 23, clearly demonstrates which side is obstructing the peace process.

It is surprising that the occupation by the Azerbaijani side of more advantageous positions in the direction of the undemarcated border with Armenia is assessed as the occupation of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan. Thus, taking into account the fact that Armenia has occupied the territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years, the continued occupation of eight internationally recognized villages of Azerbaijan and the deployment of its military positions in many directions within the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, once again demonstrates that there are no grounds to assert that any position on the indicated territory formerly belonged to Armenia.

Evaluation of the judgments that a number of territories in modern Armenia are the historical lands of Azerbaijan as a territorial claim against Armenia, as well as the accusation of Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing is hypocrisy and proves that Armenia is not familiar with historical facts," the ministry said.

It was noted that the resettlement of Armenians to the South Caucasus over the past two hundred years and the oppression of Azerbaijanis in their historical lands is a historical fact.

Will be updated