Western Azerbaijan Community commences developing 'Concept of Return' (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 26 December 2022 20:52 (UTC +04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 19:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The 'Western Azerbaijan Community' has commenced developing the 'Concept of Return' that was put forward by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with intellectuals from Western Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of the Community Ulviyya Zulfigar told the local media, Trend reports.

"The Community will make every effort to prepare this concept in a timely manner. After it is finished, we will continue working following this document," she said.

