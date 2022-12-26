Azerbaijan Press Council appeals to Euronews TV channel, Le Figaro (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Azerbaijan Press Council appealed to the Euronews TV channel and Le Figaro newspaper, Trend reports via the council.

"It is deeply regrettable that the speech of some people during the rally held on December 25 in Khankandi city, which is in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment, was presented by Le Figaro and the French service of Euronews unilaterally and in a biased form. By expressing justified dissatisfaction of Azerbaijani journalists, the Press Council says that using propaganda of violence, division and confrontation runs counter to professional principles of journalism," the appeal said.

The appeal noted that Karabakh is a sovereign Azerbaijani land recognized by the UN, Khankandi is an ancient city of the country, and people living there are citizens of Azerbaijan. But Le Figaro and Euronews, covering the December 25 action, didn't take into account not only the sovereign rights of Azerbaijan, but also the interests of ordinary people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh. The foreign media highlighted the issue in the interests of criminals who occupied Azerbaijani lands for nearly 30 years.

“We regret to say that Le Figaro and Euronews gave the floor to those who serve discord and impede regional peace rather than work for peaceful coexistence of peoples in the South Caucasus. Ignoring journalistic values is unacceptable. Following key principles of journalism as impartiality and objectivity, Le Figaro and Euronews could have been interested in peaceful protests of Azerbaijani civil society representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road, which has been going on for 15 days, and could have described the true picture, considering positions of all parties," the appeal said.

By spreading a biased appeal of well-known French public figures against Azerbaijan, Le Figaro is trying to give a false appearance of Azerbaijan's alleged ethnic cleansing policy against Karabakh Armenians. It is clear that this statement is of the interest to the Armenian lobby in France.

"The media coverage of news in accordance with the political situation is contrary to the principles of the International Munich Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Journalists. The media should pull out all the stops to make the truth known to the public," the appeal stated.

Such negative trends wreak havoc on relations between the Azerbaijani and French peoples, as well as accelerate the formation of a negative opinion on France in the Azerbaijani public, said the appeal.

The Press Council of Azerbaijan uniting famous media outlets of the country urges the Le Figaro newspaper and the French Euronews TV channel to behave sensitive to the Karabakh realities, respect the norms and principles of international law, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, which is also recognized the French state.

The Council believes that these media outlets, French media in total, should not give a platform to those who want to re-realize their political adventurous plans in the South Caucasus. This is the only way to promote sustainable peace in the region, the expansion of the geography, where the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples coexist, and the protection of human rights and freedoms.

"Hopefully, our appeal will be sincerely accepted, relevant conclusions will be drawn, the moments highlighted to ensure a fair approach to the South Caucasus will be taken into account in the further activities of the French and European media,” the press council said.