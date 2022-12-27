Number of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan reaches 89 - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The year 2022 has become significant in terms of expanding Azerbaijan's representation in the countries of the world, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at today's year-end press conference, Trend reports.

He noted that considering the embassies and consulates established this year, the number of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan abroad has reached 89.

The minister also noted that Azerbaijani embassies were established in Israel and Albania.

In accordance with the decisions taken in 2021, Azerbaijan appointed ambassadors to the Vatican and Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first time, the minister said.