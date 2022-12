BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. During the current year, Azerbaijan took an active part in the work of the Organization of Turkic States, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at today's year-end press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the organization expressed full support for the opening of the Zangezur corridor.

"Negotiations with the EU on new bilateral agreements are also continuing this year. There are new positive results," the minister added.