Azerbaijan commenced major work in transport, communication sector in 2022 – FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan commenced major work in the transport and communication sector in 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

"During this year, we can note the holding of a meeting of a high-level working group between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran in Baku," Bayramov also said.

The minister added that this year Azerbaijan continued to provide humanitarian assistance, emphasizing the provision of large-scale humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.