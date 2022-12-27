Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan commenced major work in transport, communication sector in 2022 – FM (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 27 December 2022 16:34 (UTC +04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 16:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan commenced major work in the transport and communication sector in 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

"During this year, we can note the holding of a meeting of a high-level working group between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran in Baku," Bayramov also said.

The minister added that this year Azerbaijan continued to provide humanitarian assistance, emphasizing the provision of large-scale humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.

