...
Azerbaijani FM talks absence of documents on daily activities of Russian peacekeepers (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 27 December 2022 18:08 (UTC +04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 17:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. There are no documents regarding daily activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh in accordance with trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that the trilateral statement reflected many issues.

