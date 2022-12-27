Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Public activists hold peaceful protests in front of UN Office in Tbilisi on eco-terrorism in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 27 December 2022 18:31 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A group of Georgian activists held a peaceful protest in front of the UN Office in Tbilisi against environmental terrorism, accompanied by the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in Karabakh, Trend reports.

Representatives of local public organizations, young people, and students took part in the rally.

The participants declared their solidarity with protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illegal mineral resource exploitation in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment.

