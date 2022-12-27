Public activists hold peaceful protests in front of UN Office in Tbilisi on eco-terrorism in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. A group of Georgian activists held a peaceful protest in front of the UN Office in Tbilisi against environmental terrorism, accompanied by the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources in Karabakh, Trend reports.

Representatives of local public organizations, young people, and students took part in the rally.

The participants declared their solidarity with protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illegal mineral resource exploitation in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment.

The protesters waved Azerbaijani and Georgian flags, and also chanted "End to environmental crime!", "No to environmental terrorism!", "End to illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources!", "End to looting of Karabakh!", "End to illegal activities of Armenian separatists!", along with other slogans.

One of the participants, Mahabbat Imanova, stressed that the rally is not political and calls for an end to the environmental crime. She noted that the damage caused by the Armenian separatists to the ecology of Azerbaijan poses a threat to the entire region, and asked the UN office to put pressure on the eco-terrorism and the destructive actions of the Armenian separatists.

"We, Azerbaijanis living in Georgia, support the protest of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The environmental protection is the fundamental duty of every citizen. As Azerbaijanis living in Georgia, we're concerned about the environmental problems in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment. Against the backdrop of international concern about climate change and water depletion, the damage caused to the environment by Armenian criminal oligarchic groups is accompanied by ethnic hatred. We request again and demand to put pressure on Russian peacekeepers and Armenian separatists in order to stop the environmental terrorism," the statement said.

At the end, the protesters read out a statement in Azerbaijani and Georgian in front of the UN office. The relevant statement was handed over to the office.