FM talks tensions in Azerbaijan-Iran relations (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. There is a certain tension in relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

The minister outlined the existence of challenges, adding that there have recently been positive results.

"The economic agreements between the two countries are being implemented. If a question was asked, 'could Iran-Azerbaijan relations be better in the current situation', the answer would be yes, of course they could," he emphasized.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan's foreign policy is mainly aimed at development of friendly, mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring countries. Azerbaijan has never been in favor of exacerbating these relations.