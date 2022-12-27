Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
FM talks villages should be returned to Azerbaijan within border delimitation with Armenia (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 27 December 2022 18:46 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Eight Azerbaijani villages should be returned to Azerbaijan as part of the border delimitation process with Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan-Armenia borders haven't been established in the past 30 years, since all this time the Azerbaijani lands were under Armenian occupation.

"Following the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and regained control over its borders," Bayramov said.

