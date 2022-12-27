Azerbaijani FM talks EU monitoring mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Within two months, the EU mission, consisting of 40 civilians, has conducted a monitoring on the non-delimited Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

This mission ended on December 19, he said.

The minister noted that the EU is expected to send a new mission to the border with Armenia.

"Issues regarding the new monitoring mission that is to be in Armenia, should be agreed with Azerbaijan, as the mission will be deployed near the border with Azerbaijan," Bayramov added.