Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM talks EU monitoring mission on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 27 December 2022 19:54 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Details added (first version posted at 18:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Within two months, the EU mission, consisting of 40 civilians, has conducted a monitoring on the non-delimited Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

This mission ended on December 19, he said.

The minister noted that the EU is expected to send a new mission to the border with Armenia.

"Issues regarding the new monitoring mission that is to be in Armenia, should be agreed with Azerbaijan, as the mission will be deployed near the border with Azerbaijan," Bayramov added.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more