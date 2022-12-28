Azerbaijan talks filing of lawsuits at international courts against Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan filed lawsuits against Armenia with the International Сourt of Justice and European Court of Human Rights, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said today at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Shafiyev, other issues [apart from human rights dealt with in the above lawsuits] don't stand on the agenda.

“The issues of compensation is very complicated. We’ll raise these issues separately in the national courts. For example, a Swiss company conducts illegal activities in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and receives income. We are preparing a lawsuit against this company in the Swiss court," he added.