BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding a group of individuals for long-term fruitful activity in the judiciary, Trend reports.

The following individuals were awarded for long-term fruitful activity in the judicial bodies of Azerbaijan:

Iman Nagiyev - "For service to the Fatherland Order" (2-nd degree)

Ilqar Abbasov - "For service to the Fatherland Order" (3-rd degree)