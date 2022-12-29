Co-op of Azerbaijani State Security Service with int'l organizations, foreign special services strengthened – decree (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 28, 15:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on appointing employees of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan to foreign states and international organizations, Trend reports.

By the decree in order to increase the efficiency of cooperation between the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and international organizations, special services and law enforcement agencies of foreign countries it was decided that:

- Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, in agreement with the President of Azerbaijan, to increase the effectiveness of cooperation in the field of combating international terrorism, transnational organized crime and cybercrime, as well as in other areas related to the areas of activity of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, is empowered to appoint representatives of the Service in important international organizations and countries within the approved staffing of the Service.

- It was established that:

- proposals for the appointment of representatives of the Service in foreign states and international organizations are coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan prior to their submission to the President of Azerbaijan for approval in accordance with part one of this decree;

- representatives of the Service in foreign states and international organizations carry out their functions as part of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign states or international organizations to which they are appointed;

- expenses for the maintenance (material, technical, financial and other support) of representatives of the Service in foreign states and international organizations are carried out through funds provided for the Service in the state budget;

- representatives of the Service in foreign states and international organizations are reimbursed for representation expenses related to the exercise of their powers.

- The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must:

- within a month, prepare and submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan on providing diplomatic passports to representatives of the Service in foreign states and international organizations;

- within two months to approve the norms and rules for payment of maintenance costs (including representation expenses) of representatives of the Service in foreign states and international organizations and inform the President of Azerbaijan;

- resolve other issues arising from this Decree.