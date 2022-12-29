Russian FM talks peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Russia provides all possible assistance to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, answering the question of whether Russia expects Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty in the coming months, Trend reports.

He noted that Russia's assistance is "in the form and volumes in which our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends are interested".

According to him, it is more reasonable to address this question to the negotiating parties - Baku and Yerevan.

"It is they who set the dynamics of contacts and determine the content of the future peace treaty," Lavrov said.