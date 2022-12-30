Lagazetteaz.fr publishes article on Armenian nationalists having control over French politics, media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Jean-Michel Brun, Executive Director of Trend News Agency's Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper, has published an article dedicated to the attempts of the Armenian nationalists to turn the French media and French people against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Brun believes that the media and the famous people of France are spreading disinformation invented by Armenian nationalists.

"In the article 'Emmanuel Macron must do everything possible to guarantee the security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia' published in the Le Monde newspaper, several politicians are very well known to Azerbaijanis, including, E. Ciotti, Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, O. Faure, Pierre Ouzoulias, and Bruno Retailleau, who was Chairman of the "International Information group on Karabakh" in France, sent an appeal to the head of France," said Brun in his article.

"Thus, it seems that we are witnessing a turning point, that indicates another aggravation of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France. It's no secret that these politicians have long harbored a deep hatred for both Turks and Azerbaijanis. They have different reasons, but one thing in common. France regards independent Turkiye as its main rival in the region, and Azerbaijan as a country that has always supported and will continue to support Turkiye’s interests," Brun added.

The French journalist noted that, on the other hand, the Armenian Diaspora in France decided to become a flag-bearer of the Armenian nationalists who lost the war on the battlefield, and now want to fight it in the information field. Brun stressed that, with sufficient funds, representatives of the Dashnak party [Armenian Revolutionary Federation] keep French politicians under their control, promising them their votes in the election if they support Armenia, and even influence the media.

The article notes that the latest pretext for the Armenian activity was the beginning of the peaceful rally of Azerbaijani environmental activists close to the Russian peacekeepers' deployment area on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

"It is very difficult for the French public to understand what is really happening since French journalists refuse to go to the place of peaceful protests. Neither the Government of Azerbaijan nor the participants of the peaceful protests have ever blocked the Lachin-Khankendi road for the passage of supply vehicles, humanitarian convoys, or civilians. The passage on the road has remained unchanged over the past two years, and the peacekeepers continue to perform their duties here," added Brun.

He also noted that despite all the fake news, there are many videos on social networks showing the unhindered passage of various types of transport along the road, including ambulances and humanitarian vehicles.

The French journalist also noted that Armenia uses the Lachin-Khankendi road inappropriately, which is a violation of international law. The article says that Armenia uses the Lachin-Khankendi road, including for the transportation of minerals extracted from illegally exploited deposits on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The journalist also noted that, according to paragraph 4 of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, Armenia must completely withdraw its armed forces from these territories. However, it violates this obligation.

In addition, the article emphasizes that not a single Azerbaijani expert, journalist, or historian is invited to broadcasts and forums in France where Karabakh is discussed.