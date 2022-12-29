Over dozen vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 29. Another supply vehicle of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan following the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders after the 2020 second Karabakh war] has recently passed along the Lachin-Khankandi road passing through Shusha without any problems, Trend reports from the scene.

The vehicle was moving from the Khankandi city in the Lachin direction.

During this day, a total of 15 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers drove freely along the mentioned road.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread more fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

The protest on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illicit exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment has been going on for the eighteenth day.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.