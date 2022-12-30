New Year tree put up at peaceful rally on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 30. The peaceful rally on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankandi road to stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources, and to allow their monitoring, has been going on for the nineteenth day, Trend reports from the scene.

The participants put up a New Year's tree on the territory.

Azerbaijani eco-activists and members of the public have been holding peaceful protests close to the Russian peacekeepers' deployment area since December 12. The rally participants demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, to provide conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, creation of separate border and customs control posts on the border with Armenia in the direction of Lachin, the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands, and prevention of illegal import of weapons into the territory of Azerbaijan.