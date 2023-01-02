French govn't must condemn open disrespect for territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan - MP (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 30, 12:09

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Representatives of the political forces represented in the French Parliament appealed to President of France Emmanuel Macron and made unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan, said MP Soltan Mammadov at today’s session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the appeal contains ideas that contradict the fundamental principles of international law and express a call for aggression against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This confirms that France continues its anti-Azerbaijani policy and provocations against our country,” he noted.

The MP also noted that biased documents were passed in both houses of the French parliament last month.

"The solemn reception of a representative of the Armenian separatist regime, which continues its criminal activities in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as the biased statement of the French Foreign Ministry regarding the protest of Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin road, indicate that France openly supports separatism,” Mammadov explained.

He further said that the position of the persons in the French Parliament that expresses open disrespect for the territorial integrity and independence of another country should first of all be condemned by the French Government.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen an adequate response from French Government. This proves that France does not intend to contribute to normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. On the contrary, France is trying to use all the tools to create an atmosphere of tension in the South Caucasus, hindering initiatives to ensure peace in the region,” the MP added.

“A group of friendship with Azerbaijan has already been formed in the National Assembly of France. We managed to establish active relations with the previous staff. Visits of members of the French parliament to our country, including the liberated territories, were organized,” Mammadov reminded. “We tried to make the most of these connections in bringing Azerbaijani truths to the French public. On behalf of the working group, I express my gratitude to the leadership and speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament for supporting our activities from the first days.”

He pointed out that the working group of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Azerbaijani-French inter-parliamentary relations, in order to convey the position of Azerbaijan, considers it necessary to establish strong ties with the newly formed friendship group with Azerbaijan in the National Assembly and will take appropriate steps in this direction.

“From the absolutely unacceptable position of the French government and parliament, it’s obvious that France no longer accepts the universal values ​​shared by the international community,” the MP said.

“Our country, as the strongest state in the South Caucasus, is able to counter any threat directed against its national interests. However, Azerbaijan's policy is based not on violence, but on the values ​​of peace, stability, security and cooperation. Azerbaijan has created new realities in the region, and, like all other countries, France must accept these realities," Mammadov concluded.