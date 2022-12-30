Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass unhindered along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 30. Conditions were again created for the movement of vehicles of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] along the Lachin-Khankandi road of Azerbaijan near Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.

Supply vehicles and passenger cars of the peacekeepers have recently passed along the road.

This once again proves that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, despite the rally.

Previously, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis [holding a peaceful protest rally near Shusha, close to the peacekeepers’ post] allegedly blocked the Lachin road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions but also prevented for the entire process to carry on.