BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding the "Taraggi" medal to a group of persons who have contributed to the development of sports in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The following persons were awarded:

Javid Chalabiyev

Fuad Asadov

Chingiz Ismayilov

Nurlana Mammadzade