Personal scholarship of Azerbaijani President granted for services in sports dev't – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree to grant a personal scholarship of the Azerbaijani president to people who have contributed to the development of sports in the country, Trend reports.

According to the order, the personal scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is awarded to Ismail Chopsiyev and Hamid Mammadyarov.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with resolving issues stemming from the order.