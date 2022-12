Details added (first version posted at 12:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the 2023 budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports.

The SOFAZ's budget revenues for 2023 have been approved in the amount of 8.99 billion manat ($5.28 billion), while expenditures totaled 11.39 billion manat ($6.69 billion).