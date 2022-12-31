Number of events on occasion of Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year Holiday held in Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a number of events on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year Holiday were held on December 31 in all types of troops, the Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense..

Meetings, quizzes, cultural and patriotic events, as well as sports competitions were organized for military personnel during the festive events held with the participation of representatives of local executive bodies, government, and non-governmental organizations, the public, and veterans. The servicemen were given holiday gifts.

At the events, it was spoken about the history of the creation of the Day of Solidarity, its significance, the invaluable merits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who laid a solid foundation for the development of our republic, the victory won in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who is a worthy successor of the National Leader’s policy, as well as about ensuring progress in all spheres.

On the occasion of holidays, the military personnel visited the graves of the Shehids, met with the families of Shehids and wounded servicemen, and also presented gifts to their children.

The collective of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as regional cultural departments, performed interesting concert programs for the military personnel.