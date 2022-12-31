Azerbaijan faces tremendous environmental catastrophe, urbicide - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijan has faced a tremendous environmental catastrophe, an urbicide, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"Of course, we hope that international donor organizations will also pay attention to us, for history has never witnessed such great destruction. Azerbaijan has faced a tremendous environmental catastrophe, an urbicide. Regrettably, international donor organizations have not provided us with a single manat or dollar. It is not only about donor organizations; no one helps us. We carry out and will continue to do all the restoration works on our own," President Ilham Aliyev said.