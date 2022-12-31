Greatest tribute to memory of Heydar Aliyev - our commitment to his path - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Our greatest tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev is our commitment to his path, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"I declared this year a Year of Shusha. We held large-scale celebrations to mark the 270th anniversary of Shusha. The next year has been declared a Year of Heydar Aliyev. Next year we will celebrate the centennial anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Our greatest tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev is our commitment to his path. We are committed to following in his footsteps. Our realities, successes and victories are the foundation of this path.

Today is the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. As always, I sincerely salute all our compatriots worldwide and wish them success. They know that behind them stands a strong, independent state of Azerbaijan. I am sure that Azerbaijanis living abroad today are rightfully proud that they are children of independent and victorious Azerbaijan.

The International Congress of World Azerbaijanis held this year in Shusha was indeed a historical event. Holding the congress in Shusha had a great symbolic value. Just like the Azerbaijani society and citizens of Azerbaijan have come together as a single fist, I am confident that our compatriots all over the world, an absolute majority of them, will also follow the same approach. Either way, they can rely on the support of a strong Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.