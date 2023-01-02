Azerbaijani defense minister checks combat readiness of several military units (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other top officials of the Defense Ministry visited the tank and artillery military units of the Land Forces under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports via the ministry.

Hasanov laid flowers at the monument commemorating martyrs.

Tank and artillery pieces available in the armament of the military units were inspected, and the combat crews’ theoretical and practical knowledge, as well as combat readiness were checked.

The minister got acquainted with the training and material base of the simulation center of the military unit and gave relevant instructions.

Then Hasanov and other top officials of the ministry arrived at the unmanned aerial vehicles military unit of the Air Forces.

The minister inspected the UAVs and inquired about their technical condition, as well as checked the readiness of the crews.

Highly appreciating the readiness of the military units’ personnel, he presented valuable gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in combat training.

Besides, Hasanov got acquainted with the conditions created in the military units, inquired about the military personnel’s service and social concerns, as well as wished them success in military service in 2023.

The minister set relevant instructions to the officials on the further effective conduct of exercises during the new training period and maintaining the combat readiness of military personnel at a high level.