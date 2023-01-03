2022 becomes landmark year for Azerbaijani-Israeli relations - political strategist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. 2022 became a landmark year for Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, Israeli political strategist, owner of a PR agency Roman Gurevich told STMEGI, Trend reports.

"Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 30 years ago, and in 1992 the Israeli embassy was opened in Baku. Today, Azerbaijan and Israel maintain strong, friendly, stable and trusting bilateral relations," he said.

The foundation of bilateral relations, was laid by the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, he pointed out.

"Every year, relations between the two countries were becoming stronger, especially in the fields of energy and the military-industrial complex (MIC). Today, progress is also clearly visible in tourism, civil technologies, and cultural ties. Israeli investors' interest in Azerbaijan, and also Azerbaijani investors' interest in Israel is growing. It is important to say that the foundation of strong and trusting relations was laid many centuries ago, because for centuries the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples were bound by strong friendship," Gurevich said.

As the Israeli political strategist noted, all Jews born and raised in Azerbaijan and living in different countries of the world, including Israel, are a strong bridge that connects the two countries.

"Why do we say that 2022 is a landmark year for Azerbaijani-Israeli relations? Because it was decided to open an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel. This is a very important event, this is a new era in bilateral relations. The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will bring bilateral political relations to a completely new level, give a powerful impetus to the development of relations in all areas, including in the fields of tourism and technology. I have taken delegations of Israeli businessmen to Baku many times, and they were all delighted with the beauty of the capital, the level of tolerance," Gurevich noted.

Close friendly relations between Israel and Azerbaijan serve to stabilize the situation in the region, Israeli expert said.

"This is the kind of friendship that is not directed against third countries. On the contrary, cooperation between the two countries is aimed exclusively at the good, development, and benefit of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel. The prospects for the development of bilateral relations look impressive. Because the goal of the Azerbaijani-Israeli union is to ensure peace and stability in the region, improve the quality of life of the peoples. It is not surprising that Israel is actively involved in economic projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Therefore, I think that in 2023 we should expect closer economic cooperation between countries", he added.