Armenia's statement aims to artificially exacerbate situation – Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated January 3, 2023 regarding the peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, is completely unfounded and is aimed at causing bewilderment of international partners on this issue by artificially exacerbating the situation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Press Service.

"It is not surprising that the Armenian Foreign Ministry makes distorted statements on the peaceful protests of Azerbaijani civil society representatives against plundering of the country's natural resources by Armenia during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Armenia seems to be still interested in continuing illegal economic and other activities in Azerbaijan," the statement said.

Since November 2021, the Azerbaijani government has repeatedly sent appeals to suppress illegal economic activities in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment, and tried to resolve the issue for the last time through December 3-10 talks. Despite all these efforts, Armenia, by ignoring the appeals, blocked access to the relevant structures and attempted to continue illicit activities. All these actions resulted in a rightful protest of the Azerbaijani public, demanding these activities to stop, the ministry added.

"Each statement directed against these protests is a violation of the international law principles, such as the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as disrespect for the Constitution of the country, and the rights of the protesters, which envisages that Azerbaijan owns all natural resources located on its territory," the statement noted.

However, claims on the alleged blockade of the Lachin-Khankendi road and "humanitarian crisis" are baseless. The free daily movement of passenger cars, medical vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the peacekeeping contingent is indisputable. Moreover, the government of Azerbaijan and representatives of civil society declared their readiness to promptly resolve all humanitarian needs facing Armenian residents, said the ministry.

"Despite statements of Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankendi road's availability for intended use following the trilateral statement, provocateurs posing as representatives of the Armenians living in Karabakh dissuade the population from using the road, which proves once again that such people, giving a false impression of a peaceful protest, are pursuing the goal of continuing their illegal and heinous actions," the press service stated.

