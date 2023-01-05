Azerbaijan begins census of deportees from Western Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The census of Azerbaijanis deported from Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan, located on the territory of modern Armenia) has begun, Spokesperson of the Community Ulviyya Zulfigar said in a press statement, Trend reports.

She noted that the census process of Azerbaijanis deported from Western Azerbaijan in the 20th century is carried out primarily in relation to those who were deported from these territories in 1988-1991. Most of the Azerbaijanis who were deported at that time are alive. They have identity cards (passports), as well as documents proving that they were educated in the Armenian SSR and that they had property there.

As the spokesperson noted, since the last deportation (1988-1991) is the most recent one from the point of view of chronology, Azerbaijan started the process from this period in order to speed up its work.

"Out of 300 settlements where Azerbaijanis lived at that time, a census has been conducted in more than 150 settlements, and work in this direction keeps going," she said.

Zulfigar also noted that Azerbaijanis who were deported during previous waves of deportation (1905, 1918-1920, 1948-1953) are also registered.

"But for now, the main focus is directed to the deportations that occurred in 1988-1991. As soon as this process is completed, we will start registering victims of deportations that occurred in other years as well as their heirs," she noted.