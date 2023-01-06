Pro-Armenian circles in Europe distorting objectives of peaceful protest on Lachin-Khankendi road – Trend News Agency's deputy director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The world should know that the peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road is not being held against Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, but to suppress the criminal activities of separatist armed groups, Deputy Director General of Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency, political observer Sahil Karimli said, Trend reports.

It's no secret that Armenia has been using the mentioned road for criminal purposes for many long years.

According to him, the looting of Azerbaijani territories, the landmine-planting policy, the ammunition transport, and other criminal acts were carried out through the Lachin-Khankendi road during the 30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

"After the 2020 second Karabakh war, Armenia continued to transport landmines to liberated Karabakh through the Lachin-Khankendi road, plunder our lands, and commit environmental crimes. This road was an important route for Armenian armed terrorists and their political patrons who settled in Khankendi. However, the Azerbaijani public representatives have been holding a peaceful protest on this road for almost a month against the plundering of the country's natural resources, and the misuse of the Lachin-Khankendi road," Karimli noted.

He noted that Harutyunyan, Vardanyan, and other criminals can no longer engage in these illegal activities, as they used to be.

"Azerbaijani protesters are striving to ensure peace and security in the region. In this regard, humanitarian transport, vehicles of peacekeepers, civilians from Khankendi are moving freely along this road. Pro-Armenian circles must see these realities, countries, spreading false information accusing Azerbaijan, must understand that they won't be able to achieve anything by this. Apparently, these circles in Europe are trying to distort the objectives of the peaceful action of Azerbaijanis on the above-mentioned road. They want Armenia, as before, to transport ammunition to Khankendi and the surrounding areas. They want the plunder of Azerbaijan's natural resources to continue. This is the reality. However, this would never happen. The Azerbaijanis decisively prevent these dark plans with their peaceful protest demonstration, and this will continue to be the case," Karimli added.