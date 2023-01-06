Session of Supreme Majlis convened in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. On January 6, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov signed a decision to convene the ninth session of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the sixth convocation, Trend reports.

"The Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the basis of Part I of Article 18 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic decides:

I. To convene the ninth session of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on January 10, 2023 at 11:00 in the city of Nakhchivan.

II. Discuss the following questions at the session:

1. Outcomes of the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2022;

2. Approval of the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023;

3. Approval of the budget of the state social protection fund for 2023;

4. Approval of the Unemployment Insurance Fund budget for 2023.

III. Heads of relevant organizations and representatives of state press agencies were invited to the meeting", the decision says.