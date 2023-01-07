Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, State Committee for Work with Religious Associations sign Joint Action Plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations signed a Joint Action Plan for 2023 on combating religious radicalism in the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to the document, the place and time, as well as responsible persons for events to be held in the types of troops, Army Corps, formations, and military units, including special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, have been determined.

The events dedicated to the ideas of Azerbaijanism, the preservation and development of national-moral and cultural values, the fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation between cultures, civilizations, and religious denominations, as well as other topics will be held during the meetings to be organized in 2023.