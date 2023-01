BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarov is on a visit to the Turkish city of Antalya, Trend reports citing the publication on Twitter of Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye.

"Today, a parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova paid a visit to the Turkish city of Antalya to participate in the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly."