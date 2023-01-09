Sport facilities planned to be created in each of Azerbaijan's liberated cities – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Sport facilities are planned to be established in each of Azerbaijan's liberated cities, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, speaking at a ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2022 on January 9, Trend reports.

“I should also note that there are plans to create sport facilities in each of the liberated cities. Master plans of all cities have been approved. All restoration and construction work will be carried out on the basis of Master Plans, and the creation of sports facilities is a part of them. I must inform you that a new project of the famous “Imarat” stadium of Aghdam is being developed. The stadium will be rebuilt and, at the same time, a large Olympic Sports Center will be created next to it. At the same time, the foundation of the Karabakh Equestrian Complex was laid in Eyvazkhanbayli village of Aghdam last year. We created the Karabakh Equestrian Complex in Aghjabadi district during the occupation, also in the land of Karabakh. However, the decision was made to create a beautiful and modern equestrian complex in the village of Eyvazkhanbayli. The work has already been started.

We have plans to create sports facilities in all other liberated cities. Of course, first of all, we must return the former IDPs to their ancestral lands, and work in this direction is underway. First of all, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure facilities should be created. However, sports facilities aren’t and won’t be forgotten, of course,” President of Azerbaijan said.