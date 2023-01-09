Azerbaijan approves amendments to law on state registration of legal entities (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law on the state registration and state registry of legal entities", Trend reports.

According to the law, the following changes are made:

- Article 15.9.1-1 is added with the following content:

- "15.9.1-1. To the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority to apply Part 1 of Article 16 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Anti-monopoly Activities;".

- The words "mandatory executive body" in Article 15.9.4 are replaced by the words "executive officials".

Following the change, the head of state signed a decree amending the Presidential Decree No.48 of April 12, 2004.

Regarding the enactment of the Law No. 645-VIQD of November 29, 2022 amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state registration and state registry of legal entities", the order prescribes to ensure the application of the mentioned law.

The decree provides that:

- the powers of the relevant executive authority, provided for in Article 15.9.1-1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state registration and state registry of legal entities", are exercised by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- the word "body (institution)" in Article 15.9.1-1 of the aforementioned law means the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan represented by the State Service for Anti-monopoly Supervision and Control of the Consumer Market.

- Part 2 of the Presidential Decree No.48 of April 12, 2004 on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state registration and state registry of legal entities" is amended as follows:

- in paragraph 2.1, the figures "15.9.1-1" are added after the figures "13.3-1";

- paragraph 2.9-2 is added with the following content:

"2.9-2. The word "body (institution)" in Article 15.9.1-1 of the aforementioned law means the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan represented by the State Service for Anti-monopoly Supervision and Control of the Consumer Market;".

- The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was tasked with resolving issues stemming from the Law No. 645-VIQD of November 29, 2022 amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On state registration and state registry of legal entities".