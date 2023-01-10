Azerbaijani MoD successfully fulfills its communication strategy in 2022 (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry carried out activities in 2022 to achieve the objectives set in its Communication Strategy, Trend reports via the ministry.

In order to provide the public with accurate, detailed, and timely information on the activities of the ministry, more than 1,000 pieces of content in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages were posted last year on the ministry's official website (https://mod.gov.az/en/).

At the same time, more than 1200 pieces of information were shared on the ministry's official Facebook account, up to 2300 on Telegram, more than 1250 on Instagram, and up to 1900 tweets were posted on Twitter. Up to 5000 photos and more than 360 videos were posted on the ministry's official website.

In addition, more than 100 inquiries from mass media were responded in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English languages.

During the period, up to 250 appeals received from the mass media were received. A total of 103 events of media representatives were organized using the material and technical, as well as the material and educational bases of the relevant structures of the ministry.

Within the reporting period, as many as 43 media tours to various types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, departments and services of the ministry, special educational institutions, especially to military units and combat positions, stationed in the liberated territories, were organized in order to inform the public and improve the work with the media. As part of the media tours, journalists met with servicemen, interviewed them, and got acquainted with the organization of service and combat activities of military personnel, as well as their social and living conditions and logistic support.

Some 6 briefings with the participation of media representatives were held in order to inform the public about the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces and members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, as well as about the measures taken against them by the Azerbaijan Army.

In accordance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Citizens' Appeals" and the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 950 dated June 23, 2016, up to 35500 appeals, received in the appeals section on the official website and at the e-mail address of the Defense Ministry, were directed to the relevant authorities and responded to.

In order to study the advanced practices in the field of communications, relevant working meetings with media research institutes were conducted, and up to 30 servicemen participated in international events held in foreign countries.

The planned implementation of the activities will be continued in 2023 to achieve the objectives set in accordance with the requirements of the Defense Ministry's Communication Strategy.