Armenia has not done anything it should have in two years after war – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Armenia has not done any of the things it should have done in the two years after the war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 10, Trend reports.

"What did we see in the two years after the war? Armenia has not done any of the things it should have done. If we leave aside the rhetoric and this intonation of complaints, it has done nothing but complain in every meeting with the heads of foreign states. I can't find another name for it. This is just petty gossip and slander.

“Therefore, I think that in this context, the Armenian authorities should take full responsibility and be ready to sign a peace agreement. I said when we put forward these five principles that it should not be some kind of a multivolume document. It should be a very simple paper, a simple document outlining the fundamental principles. Of course, there cannot be a conversation about our internal problems and all issues related to Karabakh. In my opinion, this is one of the reasons why the Armenian leadership is prolonging the issue. Because they have to make decisions and essentially state the issues that were recorded in Prague and then confirmed in Sochi in October," President Ilham Aliyev said.