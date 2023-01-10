Armenia bending over backwards to include Karabakh issue in possible peace agreement – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Armenia is bending over backwards to include the Karabakh issue in a possible peace agreement, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 10, Trend reports.

"The reference to territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Almaty declaration, clearly shows that Armenians recognize Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan. Immediately after that meeting, I declared that yes, this is our success, because Armenia has officially recognized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan at last.

They are bending over backwards to include the Karabakh issue in a possible peace agreement, and actually block it. It is completely unacceptable for them to ignore the meeting of ministers in Moscow, referring to the happening of some events. But why did they ignore the meeting held in Prague on October 6? After all, an incident had happened at the border less than a month prior to that too. Quite serious events had happened there.

For some reason, the Armenian side went to Prague to meet with Macron, but did not go to Moscow. Then the comments of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the purely protocol behavior of the Armenian side are further evidence of that. In other words, it is both convenient and suitable to take the position of an offended party, but this position is very harmful to both the person and the country. As they say, pity is not the best tool in a politician's arsenal, especially when, if we speak in the accepted parlance, it is all fake," the President said.