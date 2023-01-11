Nothing prevents free passage of Karabakh Armenians along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road - FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried had a telephone conversation on January 10, 2023, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the talks, the sides discussed the agenda of cooperation between the two countries and the current situation in the region.

Bayramov noted that despite a number of constructive initiatives taken by the Azerbaijani side in order to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the post-conflict period, this process was constantly disrupted due to various provocations by Armenia. In particular, he mentioned Armenia's gross violation of its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, as well as the facts of using the Lachin-Khankendi road for military provocations such as the illegal transportation of mines and their installation. He also pointed out the illegal economic activity carried out on the territory, the looting of natural resources, and the illegal crossing of the Lachin-Khankendi road to Karabakh by third-country nationals.

It was noted that the demands of the participants of the peaceful protests of the Azerbaijani civil society on the Lachin-Khankendi road against illegal activities, which lasted for about 30 years and intensified recently, have not yet been fulfilled.

Bayramov said that the claims on the alleged blockade of the Lachin-Khankendi road, which resulted in the alleged humanitarian catastrophe for Karabakh Armenians, are absolutely groundless. He gave detailed information on the fact that the numerous vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and other humanitarian vehicles pass along the road every day.

He also noted that despite the statements of the Azerbaijani side on the absence of any obstacles to the free passage along this road and Azerbaijan's intention, if necessary, to provide assistance to them, individuals, taking themselves to be leaders of Karabakh Armenians, prevent the local population from using the Lachin-Khankedi road.

During the conversation, it was noted that the Azerbaijani side is committed to dialogue and is always ready to step up efforts to establish peace in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.