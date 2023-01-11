Satellite doesn't lie: Armenians used Lachin-Khankendi road for military purposes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Satellite images of three Armenian military facilities built in Karabakh in 2022 using materials that were illegally delivered along the Lachin-Khankendi road have spread in social networks.

This is another proof that the Armenians were using the Lachin-Khankendi road for military purposes, contrary to the tripartite statement of 10 November 2020, which provides for the use of the road exclusively for humanitarian purposes.

Meanwhile, despite the Azerbaijani side saying that there are no obstacles to free movement on the road for the Armenians of Karabakh, persons representing themselves as leaders of Karabakh are preventing the local population from using the road.