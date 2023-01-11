Azerbaijan approves amendments to Tax Code (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on making amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the law, the following amendments are made to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan:

- Article 30.6.5 is worded as below:

"30.6.5. To the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, to the extent necessary to fulfill the obligations arising from the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On social insurance", "On unemployment insurance", "On medical insurance".

- at the end of Article 30.6.14, the point sign is replaced by a semicolon, and Article 30.6.15 is added with the below content:

"30.6.15. To the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority for the purpose of applying part 1 of Article 16 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On antimonopoly activities".