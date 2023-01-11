Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army visits Military Institute - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev on January 11, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Colonel General K. Valiyev checked the progress of semester exams and inspected the training and material base of the Military Institute, as well as got acquainted with the conditions created in the electronic library, computer rooms, and other classrooms.

The Chief of the General Staff met with the military personnel and delivered a speech to them.

Touching upon the situation arisen in the region after the victory in the Second Karabakh War, the expansion of military infrastructure within the framework of repair and construction work done on the liberated territories, and other issues, Colonel General K. Valiyev once again delivered to the military personnel the thoughts about the Azerbaijan Army expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev in his recent interview. The First Deputy Minister of Defense noted that Azerbaijan Army is constantly ready to fulfill any order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and emphasized that our country has the strongest army in the South Caucasus.

Stressing the significance of applying the experience of fraternal Türkiye and the world’s advanced countries in the field of military education, the Chief of the General Staff recommended paying special attention to the individual training of future officers, as well as constantly improving their knowledge and skills to raise them as professional commanders.

Noting that the reforms in the field of military education will be continued, Colonel General K. Valiyev delivered the Defense Minister’s instructions on the further high-quality organization of the training and educational process to the relevant officers.