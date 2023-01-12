Azerbaijan detains violators of state border (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. At the station of the Shamkir border detachment post of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, in the village of Sadigly of the Agstafa district, a border patrol detained two people trying to violate the state border from Georgia at 22:55 (GMT+4), on January 11, Trend reports via the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

During the investigation, it was determined that the detainees are Azerbaijani citizens - Magsad Abdullayev , a resident of the Aghstafa district, and Ismail Dervish, a resident of the Yevlakh district.

Investigative measures are underway.